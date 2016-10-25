Photo by Garrett Rowland Ghislaine Viñas was tasked with outfitting the Manhattan offices of South African advertising firm Barrows in one of Soho’s Art Deco buildings. Raised in South Africa, Viñas was the ideal person for the job allowing her to explore cultural references within a modern work environment. Throughout the 2300-square-foot offices, you’ll spot energetic patterns and bold colors, along with contemporary furniture pieces from brands like Viccarbe. Arik Levy’s high-backed Platform sofa makes a strong statement in this gathering space, along with Patricia Urquiola and Victor Carrasco tables, all from Viccarbe.