Bright pops of colored materials that are tufted and quilted are unique to GAN.
Eclectic colors and patterns pop in Moooi's designs.
Detail of custom brass drawer pull.
Here is a peek at the exterior at night. As you can see, floor-to-ceiling sliding windows open onto a decked bamboo patio.
Thanks to the glass perforations connecting the first two levels of the home, the structure no longer suffers from a dark, gloomy interior. The team also incorporated a handmade steel staircase to link the ground floor to the basement.
The dappled light brightens the basement which houses the kitchen and an open-plan living and dining area.
The use of the perforations throughout the home help to intensify the light through various aperture dimensions. They also led to the project's name: The Perf House.
The glass lenses of the circular pavement lights are a common feature on London streets.
An up-close view of the details in the circular perforations.
