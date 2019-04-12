Wexler thought steel was a good material for desert building. He told the Los Angeles Times: “With steel you get clean, sharp lines that will look good forever. Nothing can destroy it. Nothing can affect it.”
The sleek black kitchen is fitted with oak timber floors and brass accents to infuse additional sophistication into the space.
Concrete pavers line the new hardscape, which steps up to a deck built of ipe wood. Ipe wood has also been used for the built-in benches and fencing.
Conceived as an escape from city living, this 2,580-square-foot prefab comprises two primary and 11 secondary modules, while the 290-square-foot guest cabins consist of single modules craned into place atop concrete piers.
Off-Grid Guesthouse by Anacapa Architecture
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the East China Sea.
In contrast to the historic setting, the master bathroom is outfitted with modern fixtures including a double vanity, freestanding tub, shower and toilet.
A timber beamed ceiling adds a rustic touch to the modern master suite.
Seen at night, the sumptuous living area features modern furnishings and a long wood-burning fireplace.
Faced with a giant wall of glass, the new concrete extension houses an open-plan living area, dining room and kitchen.
A massive folding glass wall opens to connect an open-plan living area to the outdoors.
A swing, fashioned from string and driftwood, hangs from the ceiling of new the concrete addition.
Formerly used as a kitchen, the space next to the master bedroom has been turned into a living area. Retractable shades cover the glazed ceiling and are remotely controlled.
The wooden rooftop deck is edged with river stone.
The smaller of the two existing buildings, this renovated structure houses two bedrooms. A glass overhang was installed above the passageway linking the historic structure with the concrete addition.
“The ‘new box’ on the site is made to be relatively inconspicuous,” say the architects of the boxy, concrete extension. “In the presence of the time-honored beauty of 70-year-old houses and the supreme natural landscape, any fresh elements seem unnecessary and charmless.”
Commissioned as part of the popular Chinese reality television show Beautiful House, Beijing–based studio Evolution Design Architects was given a budget of 600,000 RMB (approximately $87,965 USD) for construction and interior design, as well as just two months to complete the transformation.
Separated by an elevation difference of approximately 13 feet, the renovated structures are oriented towards views of the East China Sea.
The Starlight is 2,007 square feet and wraps a courtyard. It includes three bedrooms, one of which is a separate master wing.
The Palm Springs tucks three bedrooms and two baths in 1,369 square feet for $349,000.
A floating metal staircase is the focal point in the Orion's open living area. A quartz waterfall island in the kitchen is accented with a Heath tile backsplash and Hip Haven lighting.
The kitchen features an expansive, quartz-topped island and Bosch appliances.
The Telstar, available at $589,900, was recently used as a location in a feature-length film. It can be configured to hold up to four bedrooms in 2,743 square feet, and includes an additional office and loft retreat.
A wood-paneled wall cozies up the bedroom. The entire home was staged by Modern Redux, a local shop "devoted to the pursuit, rehabilitation, and reintroduction of fine 20th-century modern furnishings and decorative arts to a contemporary audience."
A wood-paneled feature wall is topped with trapezoid-shaped, clerestory windows.
Priced at $419,9000, The Cocoa Beach is a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath residence of 1,560 square feet. It boasts a striking butterfly standing-seam metal roof and exterior stonework.
A peek into the master bath.
Manufactured with up to 70 percent recycled steel, the hybrid prefab Graham Residence by Blue Sky Building System limits construction waste to the factory, where it's recycled.
Designed, owned and operated by renowned Singaporean architect Soo K. Chan and his wife Ling Fu, Soori Bali’s 48 contemporary villas are sustainably built with stones sourced from nearby quarries and ceramic and terracotta décor made by Balinese artisans.