California pepper trees, grasses, and sage are low-maintenance, low-water plants that also are low-allergen.
The purple flowers of sage and succulents are part of a landscape that reflects seasonal changes. Blu Dot Hot Mesh Lounge Chairs are on the main bedroom deck.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
An aerial view shows the layout of the Moliving units.
Deep roof eaves shield the home from unwanted solar gain. A raised concrete floor absorbs solar radiation for passive heating in winter.
The Waterfall Residence is named after the home’s rear wall, which is angled to funnel rainwater runoff from the roof into two 2,000-gallon storage tanks under the home.
Floor Plan of Project01 by Instead
Like the entry bridge (below), the deck is surrounded by welded-wire fencing made by West Macon Welding. Scaly Mountain, North Carolina Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
One of the pitched roofs shelters a side deck, which has a SwingLab bench. Scaly Mountain, North Carolina Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
A wall of Texas limestone flanks the outdoor shower area, which Olsen tucked between the kids bedrooms and the main suite.
The sauna structure includes a small deck.
The sauna is framed by a large floor-to-ceiling window, so guests can enjoy views of the great outdoors.
Large wood beams frame the sauna’s deck and outdoor shower area.
What was once walled off as an enclosed entryway is now open to the living space, creating a grand, welcoming, and light-filled front room.
McLean chose artificial turf for the front yard, where Hana Bea and her sister, Pilar, 9, play as Sharen looks on.
Front Fence
