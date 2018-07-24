A courtyard separates the main residence from the detached garage, and is topped with guest quarters, which was originally a chauffeur’s apartment.
Each concrete block measures 16 inches square with a 3.5-inch thickness. They were made by hand using aluminum molds.
The rich, ornamental concrete blocks were made from decomposed granite extracted onsite to match the surrounding hills.
The home features 27 art-glass windows, which are some of the last examples used by Wright.
