Phillips designed Judith a stark white, glass-fronted art studio.
Architect Grant explains that the recessed orange wall with built-in storage shelving is a counterpoint to the view of Boston in the opposite direction.
In the living room, an Akari lamp by Isamu Noguchi sits atop a coffee table Hale made and next to a collage of Maisie and Pippa’s paintings. Like most of the furniture in the house, the couch, coffee table, and side table were made by Hale or his close colleagues, often in his favorite material: plywood.
The living room includes a “plain old” beanbag, an Other One armchair by Leif Jørgensen for Hay, with a pillow by Candice Enderlé for Cojinudo, and two Tropicalia lounges by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso. Me, My Shelves, and IThe living room is characterized by a span of shelving on the main wall—a mix of “old shelves collected from my family after my mom and grandfather passed away,” he says. “They inspired my modular shelving system for Muuto, which is mixed in.” A dotted Pinocchio rug by the Danish company Hay really ties the room together. That’s EntertainmentDe Smedt often hosts smaller parties in the living room but plans at least one epic gathering per year: “Early in the summer, the apartment complex has a massive party, where everyone opens their lofts and invites friends; about 1,000 people come. I’ve even had a party with a huge pool—13 feet in diameter—on my terrace.”
Eye-catching patterned tile offers a bold focal point in the living room. Antique midcentury chairs and a credenza furnish the space. In the living room and beyond, the architects purposefully avoided an open floor plan in favor of a collection of traditionally defined spaces. “Every space has its own character and belongs to a whole simultaneously,” says project architect Atahualpa Hernandez Salazar.
The living area features a custom Viesso sofa with an FSC-certified frame and a stuffing of all-natural latex. It was recovered in Bella-Dura, a 100 percent American-made technical fabric, woven using a proprietary polyolefin fiber. The rug is from CB2 and the window covering is from The Shade Store.
Compact bedrooms mean more space for communal areas. The room designed for the Conine’s daughter boasts a custom three-level bunkbed for sleepovers. The wool rug is by Chandra, the bedding is by Coyuchi, the desk is by Misewell, and the chair is by Jonathan Adler.
Campbell’s Little Bird swing flies high alongside modern classics like the Eames shell chairs and Saarinen Tulip table.
Designer Erica Islas's Palisades Kids' Room features a rock-climbing wall and rope.
This kitchen manages to look playful and edgy with chalkboard paint: the matte black is crisp, but the scribbles add whimsy. Reprinted from The First Apartment Book by Kyle Schuneman. Copyright © 2012. Published by Clarkson Potter, a division of Random House, Inc.
Howard and Shumate in the living room, where Commune designer Steven Johanknecht introduced custom built-in daybeds with storage beneath. The carpet-fragment pillows are from Commune, as is the table, designed by Joshua Tree–based sculptor Alma Allen. The poster is by Mike Mills.
The main room serves as a living/dining/kitchen area, where there is just enough room for a Saarinen table surrounded by Nakashima chairs. Johanknecht added the cork floor, and the custom stained-glass design on the Dutch door is by artist Steve Halderman.
Top to Bottom Though Kordík knocked down a few walls to open up the space, much of the architectural character comes from above and below. He exposed and cleaned the concrete ceiling to give the small flat a sense of unity and then installed a finished oak floor as a textural counterpoint to the craggy vaults overhead. Shelf Help The meat of the renovation focused on removing barriers, but Kordík did add a partition between the kitchen and the bathroom. The translucent glass wall does triple duty by delineating the space of the dining room, letting light into the bathroom, and backing bookshelves and culinary storage made from black film–faced plywood.
The Miner and Major is an experiment in communal living and fantastical form.
