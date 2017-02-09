The living room includes a “plain old” beanbag, an Other One armchair by Leif Jørgensen for Hay, with a pillow by Candice Enderlé for Cojinudo, and two Tropicalia lounges by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso. Me, My Shelves, and IThe living room is characterized by a span of shelving on the main wall—a mix of “old shelves collected from my family after my mom and grandfather passed away,” he says. “They inspired my modular shelving system for Muuto, which is mixed in.” A dotted Pinocchio rug by the Danish company Hay really ties the room together. That’s EntertainmentDe Smedt often hosts smaller parties in the living room but plans at least one epic gathering per year: “Early in the summer, the apartment complex has a massive party, where everyone opens their lofts and invites friends; about 1,000 people come. I’ve even had a party with a huge pool—13 feet in diameter—on my terrace.”