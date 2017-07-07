After adding a garage, guest house, pool, and garden, Woolsey created a large patio designed for outdoor dinner parties where friends and family can spend long evenings enjoying the desert sunsets.
The Montecito residence—designed by Kristine Woolsey, now of MAYA Design—is yet another home we'll be sharing. Working with a midcentury gem that the homeowners wished to preserve, Woolsey updated it in ways that would make it more functional for a growing family. The first design decision they made was to embrace the existing butterfly roof and turn it into a thematic element.
The aluminum casework of the BeoSound 2 is distinguished by a vertical grille. Slightly larger than the 1,
“We like to live close to work because we’re constantly tinkering and adjusting, which is fine for us,” he says.
The couple retained the strongest architectural aspects of the house, such as the existing arch in the hall, and did away with others, such as a previous kitchen renovation.