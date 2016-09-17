This three-bedroom home in Lille, France, is made up of eight stacked containers.
The 800-square-foot house is among the first shipping container residences in San Diego County, according to Mike. He hopes it will soon by joined by a larger container home on the property, at which point it will become the guesthouse.
To stay within the budget, the designers decided to forgo natural stone in the bathrooms in lieu of simple vitrified tile. The bathroom isn't without its luxuries, however, as evidenced by the heated towel rail from Hydrotherm.
“We have described the house as an urban cabin and this captures the essential character we were seeking to achieve,” says architect Charles Thomson. “Because the plan is so tight, it was critical that every part was considered carefully. But we also wanted spaces that were simple and flexible to accommodate the typical range of family activities.”
The topography proved challenging so the designers elevated the house on piers.