Only local materials were used to build the chalet, including the larch wood cladding of the exterior, to reinforce the connection between indoors and outdoors.
Only local materials were used to build the chalet, including the larch wood cladding of the exterior, to reinforce the connection between indoors and outdoors.
#designmilk #office #renovation #ghislaine #vinas Photo by Garrett Rowland
#designmilk #office #renovation #ghislaine #vinas Photo by Garrett Rowland
#designmilk #office #renovation #ghislaine #vinas Photo by Garrett Rowland
#designmilk #office #renovation #ghislaine #vinas Photo by Garrett Rowland
#designmilk #office #renovation #ghislaine #vinas Photo by Garrett Rowland
#designmilk #office #renovation #ghislaine #vinas Photo by Garrett Rowland
Set cover photo