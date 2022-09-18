SubscribeSign In
GO Logic specializes in combining traditional craft with specialized sustainability techniques for building the modern home.
Brett Zamore calls the house he designed for David Kaplan the Shot-Trot, now the Kit_00 homes, because it fuses two regional housing types, the shotgun and the dogtrot.
Based in New York City, Cocoon9 takes a unique approach to prefab homes, offering a line of tiny homes with high-quality construction and finishes, smart technology, energy efficiencies, and versatile spaces that are ready for the modern market.
Headquartered in Walpole, Unity Homes seeks to make high-performance, low-energy homes widely available and more affordable. Throughout the years, the team has streamlined the production process of their prefab customized homes, depending on client needs. They create detailed three-dimensional computer models, which turn into the digital plans for large parts of the dwellings. The plans are then followed closely as the home's components are produced off-site, which reduces as much construction waste as possible.
Haus.me says construction permits and foundations are not needed for the smaller mOne and mTwo units.
The Durango Division for Cavco Homes offers multiple lines of prefabricated homes, including the Santa Fe model, which combines modern design elements with a uniquely Southwest vernacular.
The firm modeled the home’s interior after typical seaside houses, with a light palette meant to provide a canvas for dramatic plays of sunlight.
Les Rochers floor plan
