The two-story structure's interior is clad in pine. On the ground floor, two single beds are held in place with leather straps and can fold down for seating during the day. There are two double beds on the mezzanine level. Perriand, an avid Alpine mountaineer, intended the refuge to be packed in and constructed easily. CASSINA Refuge Tonneau C. Perriand, P. Jeanneret work in progress / CASSINA Refuge Tonneau C. Perriand, P. Jeanneret work in progress exterior / Copyright Archives Charlotte Perriand, ADAGP 2012