The exterior is clad in 100-year-old cypress meticulously crafted for the home by former shipbuilder George Velmachos of Wright and Company. Courtesy Architects and Artisans.
The exterior is clad in 100-year-old cypress meticulously crafted for the home by former shipbuilder George Velmachos of Wright and Company. Courtesy Architects and Artisans.
Architect and developer Cary Tamarkin designed and built his family’s summer home to face due southwest to capture prevailing breezes all summer long. Courtesy Architects and Artisans.
Architect and developer Cary Tamarkin designed and built his family’s summer home to face due southwest to capture prevailing breezes all summer long. Courtesy Architects and Artisans.
The open-plan kitchen and living room in the de Gaspé House in Montreal's Villeray neighborhood borrows natural light from a double-height space over the seating area.
The open-plan kitchen and living room in the de Gaspé House in Montreal's Villeray neighborhood borrows natural light from a double-height space over the seating area.
Set cover photo