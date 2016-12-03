The deck connects to the open kitchen and living room through Loewen sliding glass doors. Photo by Patrick Bernard.
The deck connects to the open kitchen and living room through Loewen sliding glass doors. Photo by Patrick Bernard.
Lange’s predilection for vintage design punctuates the space. The office level includes a cozy guest room with a mid-century Heywood Wakefield-esque dresser serving as a bedside table.
Lange’s predilection for vintage design punctuates the space. The office level includes a cozy guest room with a mid-century Heywood Wakefield-esque dresser serving as a bedside table.
Black and Gray squares linocut Mid Century Modern art poster, 16 x 20 inches, $125
Black and Gray squares linocut Mid Century Modern art poster, 16 x 20 inches, $125
"There's a sort of peacefulness that envelops you," says Sam Ferris of the house he grew up in, show in 1955.
"There's a sort of peacefulness that envelops you," says Sam Ferris of the house he grew up in, show in 1955.
The view as it appears today.
The view as it appears today.
Set cover photo