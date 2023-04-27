Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
The second-level bathroom is adorned with a decadent shade of green tile and wall-and-ceiling paint, linking the space to the lush landscape.
In addition to four bedrooms, the home also comes with a spacious office area.
At the center of the home is a cozy, light-filled sitting area, where black exposed beams pop against the white cathedral-like ceilings. A remodeled kitchen awaits just steps away.
Black tile is juxtaposed with bronze fixtures and a wood countertop that was made from a hemlock tree on the property.
“It’s supposed to feel like a hug when you’re in it,” Shelley says of the all-black bathroom on the first floor.
The interior contrasts the dark exterior with white plaster, allowing natural light to disperse throughout the home.
The residents furnished the interior themselves, even hand-picking the exposed reclaimed beams from a barn in Pennsylvania. The dining table and shelving unit are 1970s vintage and the sofa is from Design Within Reach (left). The height of the top level varies from around nine to 12 feet.
The charcoal-colored cabinetry and quarts counters contrast with the pale wood walls and ceiling, providing a fresh aesthetic for the interior.
Bright yellow tile now surrounds the tub picked out by the owners at the beginning of the remodel process. They wanted this room to feel "like a spa or a happy place to retreat to," says Reeves.
Because they were working with a modest budget, Casework left the bathroom plumbing fixtures in their original locations (aside from the showerhead).
The view is the focal point in a bathroom sheathed in charcoal tile and complemented by wood accents.
Bathrooms incorporate custom glazed tile and Imperial Danby stone quarried in Vermont.
A monolithic, imported stone vanity in the bathroom is accented by brass fixtures and hand-cut and crafted tile.
The bathroom and vanity area balance a sparse aesthetic with luxurious finishes.
The dark tile used in the guest bathroom was chosen to both complement and create a quiet backdrop for the more expressive character of the marble. Elsewhere, light finishes help to reflect light around the space, making it feel brighter and more open.
Both bathrooms are downstairs, leaving the upper level completely open with the feeling of a summer camp mess hall.
A floating vanity saves space in the petite footprint. Cement tile covers the floor.
Both kids' bedrooms also have en suite bathrooms.
Practice good hygiene (and get a mini spa treatment in the process) with these luxurious liquid hand soaps.
Hang lavender from your shower head for added relaxation and a soothing scent.
The bathroom has been decorated in neutral colours to help create a clutter-free sanctuary. Hidden storage is built into the ceiling above.
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
"By keeping the main color block in the showers, we tried to contain the chaos to a small and palatable space within the bathroom," Cooper says. "It's fun when you're in there, but you're not overwhelmed when using the bathroom for other purposes."
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
The luminous new bathroom repurposes the original medicine cabinet and light fixture, while statement cement floor tile from Original Mission Tile in Hex Bakery adds a graphic punch. The ceramic subway wall tile is Florida Tile ‘Arctic Matte’, and the wall-mounted faucet is a Tiburon Series Lavatory Faucet from California Faucets in matte black.