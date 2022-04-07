The experience is designed to be a total immersion with nature, a place of respite and wellbeing, silence and solitude. There is no cell service and no Wi-Fi -- and that is part of its appeal. “That gives it its serenity,” says Shenk. “You’re definitely by yourself out there.”
The cozy living area features a refurbished Børge Mogensen chair and a Recover sofa from Bolia. The coffee table was sourced from Jotex.
Jose Mármol Reform by Micaela Racca Kitchen
The first of three separate buildings on the property, the Glass House, dates to 1975 .
The bathroom, sectioned by a mirrored wall with a pinewood door, abuts the kitchen, where a marble counter and flooring and blue-painted cabinetry lend interest.
Nestled amongst the classic cornish cottages, Guthens modernity shows itself. Over time the larch cladding will silver to blend in with its surroundings.
The Nomad Den is designed as a cross between a glamping tent and a cabin, with a timber frame and cladding, and canvas roof and window shade.
“One of the most critical changes we are seeing in residential living is the fact that costs are going up while our spaces are shrinking,” says architect Antonin Yuji Maeno. “We kept asking ourselves: How can we design a habitat that addresses our increasing need to do more in less space?”
A covered terrace on the back of the residence caters to easy al fresco dining.
The cabin featured a charred timber exterior and a minimal interior, in keeping with its sustainable philosophies. The entire cabin is carbon neutral, and available for sale.
A clear polycarbonate door conceals the workshop while still allowing light to penetrate. When it’s closed, says Aaron, “The shed<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> becomes this wood cocoon with ambient light coming through the clear wall panel. You don’t need to even turn on a light.”</span>
Perched below the Griffith Observatory and overlooking Hollywood is a lush lot crowned with four towering olive trees and a 1965 home designed by modernist architect Craig Ellwood. When a young couple purchased the home in 2018, it needed substantial work. For a historic restoration, they called on Woods + Dangaran, a local firm fluent in modernist history. The team completed a meticulous restoration of the home while keeping original components like the linear shape, open plan, and expansive windows. One of the most striking features is the original koi pond (a feature deemed so essential that its preservation was a condition of escrow) that is now crossed via a bridge that leads to a new lap pool—perhaps the biggest intervention on the property.
Painted Aluminum Tryptic by Tony Mullin; Pankow side table by Civilian; Wood Sculpture by Harbert Reinhold (1960’s); Capsule Mirror by Bi-Rite Studio; Phillips yellow table lamp (rare); Vintage Phillips blue table lamp (rare)
The curved blue kitchen larder has a projecting “nose” that illuminates the worktop and a mirrored eye that “winks” each time the door is opened.
The design for Tind, the new tiny home by Norske Mikrohus, was inspired by the Norwegian mountains and woods and features slow-growing Norwegian spruce for the exterior cladding.
Three elements of the extension were built off-site: the exterior and structural concrete, which includes patterned brickwork, the nonstructural concrete elements (like the kitchen counter and bath), and the balustrade. An arch motif ties together the renovation.
Unsure of how to light under the loft, Monica turned to a friend from the gym who works in lighting design. He helped her with the design, the installation, and even gifted her materials.
Inspired by the idea of a living organism, Madeiguincho designed a 188-square-foot cabin that collects, stores, and reuses rainwater and produces food and energy.
