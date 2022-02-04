A baby's arrival is cause for celebration—and for many, it's also a time to confront limited living space. For one Parisian couple, living in a cramped but loved apartment in the 10th arrondissement with a four-year-old, a new baby on the way, and one tiny bedroom to work with, a space-saving solution was needed badly. Enter h2o architectes, who decided the smartest way to approach the problem was to subdivide the older child's room in two, making separate places for both children to sleep and play.The
beauty of the design is that there's no one way to use the space; the architects let the children determine how to use the different elements of the room. For additional storage, the floor of the partition (shown here beneath the pink stool) easily opens to reveal additional storage space below. Read the whole story here.