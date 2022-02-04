A baby's arrival is cause for celebration—and for many, it's also a time to confront limited living space. For one Parisian couple, living in a cramped but loved apartment in the 10th arrondissement with a four-year-old, a new baby on the way, and one tiny bedroom to work with, a space-saving solution was needed badly. Enter h2o architectes, who decided the smartest way to approach the problem was to subdivide the older child's room in two, making separate places for both children to sleep and play.The beauty of the design is that there's no one way to use the space; the architects let the children determine how to use the different elements of the room. For additional storage, the floor of the partition (shown here beneath the pink stool) easily opens to reveal additional storage space below. Read the whole story here.
Inside, the home has been designed as a fun space to bring the family together—including the installation of a blue slide that connects the two levels of the home.
Jason lounges in one of two armchairs by midcentury designer Milo Baughman in the parlor-floor living room. The wood block coffee table is by Eric Slayton, a friend of the couple, and the modular Carmo sofa is from BoConcept. A 1952 piece by French industrial designer Serge Mouille, the Three-Arm Floor Lamp—widely referred to as the "Praying Mantis," for its looming trio of arms—is a nod to the couple’s love of Parisian interiors; a branch-like chandelier by Los Angeles–based artist Gary Chapman hangs overhead.
Pavilion Haus floor plan
Unlike other new houses in the Garden Oaks/Oak Forest neighborhood of Houston, the Gottschalks embraced a simple, functional pavilion.
Mechanical equipment and vents are hidden in between the two peaks of the irregular sawtooth roof.
Oficio promotes local artists by regularly rotating out artwork by featured artists.
Architect Janna Levitt devised a creative emellishment for a residence in Canada. Photo by: Philip Cheung
“We chose a gray veined marble (Vermont Royal Danby, from ABC Worldwide) for the kitchen counter,” Barker says. “We found bleached walnut floors from Madera to tie the parlor floor together.”
The entry is marked by a thin, cantilevered canopy hovering over the front porch.
The unit can be configured to allow room for meal preparation around a built-in kitchen.
Although the orientation of the site was not ideal as the extension faces south, the strategic location of the addition and high-level kitchen window draws sunlight deep into the space in winter, while the deep window reveals restricts sunlight penetration in the summer months.
The home is located far from the road on the northwest corner of the property and oriented toward views of the water.
To create a clean and minimalist aesthetic, only treated pine plywood and concrete was used in the interiors.
"I tried to decide what are the pieces that are going to give the 'wow' factor—in my case the fishbone tiling of the entire apartment and the glass-walled study room," says Efrat. "Those were the corner stones I started with, and built everything around that."
