Patricia Urquiola's delightfully iridescent Shimmer coffee tables for Glas Italia change color as you move around the piece.
Jean Louis Iratzoki's Bistro table in marble and metal; Retegui
French design brand Colonel just launched its latest collection for 2016 and it includes a series of lamps, coffee tables, and a sideboard, all of which come in several colors and can even be customized.
The Kazimir Chandelier by Ladies & Gentlemen Studio
If pink walls aren’t your thing, consider pink tile in a graphic grid offset with other materials, colors, and textures, like matte-black fittings and wood cabinetry. Together, they give the room a modern edge.
The old wood floors throughout the open-plan space are painted a dark eggplant. The vintage PP19 armchair is by Hans J. Wegner for PP Møbler. The painting above it is by Ruben Toledo, a friend of Peter Fehrentz, the resident. A trio of Tom Dixon lights hangs over the Pirkka dining table, with bench seating by Ilmari Tapiovaara for Artek. The Berber rug is from Morocco, purchased from the Paris shop Caravane.
The living-dining area of their own residence is lined with doors and windows from Phoenix Glass for Columbia Aluminum Products.
An Eero Saarinen Womb chair and ottoman, an Isamu Noguchi Akari lamp, and forest views make for a cozy reading nook.
The front parlor is a visitor’s first hint of the mix of furniture Tina Seidenfaden Busck has assembled for her showroom the Apartment. A pouffe from Azucena is matched with an array of vintage pieces: a Beni Ourain rug from Morocco, a mirrored chest of drawers from France, and a Finn Juhl Poet sofa. The next room houses a vintage Tulip table and chairs by Eero Saarinen and a Tube Chandelier by Michael Anastassiades. Photos courtesy the Apartment.