Updating the A-frame of yore, this home’s liberal use of windows makes the most of panoramic views spanning two valleys. Catalonia, Spain. Cadaval & Sola-Morales from the book Rock the Shack, Copyright Gestalten 2013.
The 606 Universal Shelving System, designed in 1960 for Vitsœ by Dieter Rams.
Braun KF 21 Aromaster designed by Florian Seiffert and Hartwig Hahlcke (1976), in white or orange.
Rob Fissmer of the furniture company Vitsœ lives with his wife in a restored, A. Quincy Jones-designed house in Crestwood Hills. (Get a full tour of the space here!)
This renovated apartment in Barcelona plays with subtle color contrasts, such as the chromatic tile mosaics and the blond wood used for sliding doors and benches.