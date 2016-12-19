NW Backyard Blues # 1.
NW Backyard Blues # 1. The BEFORE picture.
Lindsay residence - White Salmon, WA. After a massive renovation this once unlikely residence has a new lease on life and everything around it. See more images at http://www.platformdesignstudio.com/index.php?/on-the-boards/white-salmon-house-2-/
Lindsay residence - White Salmon, WA. After a massive renovation this once unlikely residence has a new lease on life and everything around it. See more images at http://www.platformdesignstudio.com/index.php?/on-the-boards/white-salmon-house-2-/
Lindsay residence - White Salmon, WA. After a massive renovation this once unlikely residence has a new lease on life and everything around it. See more images at http://www.platformdesignstudio.com/index.php?/on-the-boards/white-salmon-house-2-/
Lindsay residence - White Salmon, WA. After a massive renovation this once unlikely residence has a new lease on life and everything around it. See more images at http://www.platformdesignstudio.com/index.php?/on-the-boards/white-salmon-house-2-/
Lindsay residence - White Salmon, WA. After a massive renovation this once unlikely residence has a new lease on life and everything around it. See more images at http://www.platformdesignstudio.com/index.php?/on-the-boards/white-salmon-house-2-/
Lindsay residence - White Salmon, WA. After a massive renovation this once unlikely residence has a new lease on life and everything around it. See more images at http://www.platformdesignstudio.com/index.php?/on-the-boards/white-salmon-house-2-/
Athos Perman residence under construction - Hood River, OR http://www.platformdesignstudio.com/index.php?/on-the-boards/hood-river-house-4-/
Athos Perman residence under construction - Hood River, OR http://www.platformdesignstudio.com/index.php?/on-the-boards/hood-river-house-4-/
Athos Perman residence under construction - Hood River, OR http://www.platformdesignstudio.com/index.php?/on-the-boards/hood-river-house-4-/
Athos Perman residence under construction - Hood River, OR http://www.platformdesignstudio.com/index.php?/on-the-boards/hood-river-house-4-/
