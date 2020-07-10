To complement the charred cedar cladding Vista Residence, the outdoor furniture is crafted from the same wood.
The exterior of Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura's headquarters.
Tribeca Manufacturing Building New York–based architect Andrew Franz undertook the renovation of a landmark circa-1884 former soap warehouse in Tribeca, originally designed by George W. DaCunha in the Romanesque Revival style. Franz reorganized and modernized the six-story building—which retains its original 16-foot beam ceilings, brick walls, timber columns, and elevator winches from the former freight shaft—by incorporating steel, glass, handmade tile, and lacquer to complement the masonry and heavy timber. An interior courtyard and rectangular mezzanine are situated below the original 16-foot gull-wing ceiling planes.
A new anthracite zinc roof sits within the walls, and protrudes upward to create extra interior height.
Off-Grid Guesthouse by Anacapa Architecture
The great room in the 2,800-square-foot house that architect Drew Lang designed for his family in the Hudson Woods development north of New York City features generous amounts of white oak, which he says is his favorite material.
