The upper levels of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Mountain House feature large picture windows that offer sweeping valley views.
Outdoor Patio
Rear Facade
Ceramic Bells by Mt. Washington Pottery.
In New York about two hours north of New York City, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick created an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an idiosyncratic wish list. In the kitchen, a custom Stickbulb LED lamp hangs above a kitchen island topped by concrete from Get Real Surfaces. The cabinets and island feature a modern version of a traditional board and batten siding that are given an even more contemporary feel with the concrete countertop.
To compliment the house’s timber frame and its extensive ceiling decking, the team chose to line the substantial window wall with a pine treatment that would give them the freedom to combine various size units.
The Stand floor and table lamps, designed by Portland architect Brendon Farrell, feature a sturdy oak base.
This 1968 perspective view is of Craig Ellwood, James Tyler, and Stephen Woolley's Art Center in Pasadena, California.
This 1968 perspective view is of Craig Ellwood, James Tyler, and Stephen Woolley's Art Center in Pasadena, California. Don't miss a word of Dwell! Download our FREE app from iTunes, friend us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter!
Helsinki architect Ville Hara and designer Linda Bergroth collaborated on a prefab shed-meets-sleeping cabin, which can be assembled with little else than a screwdriver. Bergroth, inspired by nomadic yurt dwellers, wanted an indoor/outdoor experience for her property in Finland.
This dreamy, glass bedroom by the lake was created as an early prototype for the prefabricated greenhouse/she kits known as the Kekkilä Green Sheds.
Modern open concept living room in Boulder with a fireplace, gray and white walls, wood floors. Large slider opens to backyard.
As a child, Lewis would accompany her father on construction site visits, an experience that kindled her interest in interior design and home renovation. Following a stint in fashion school, a few semesters in the UCLA interior design program, and a gig as an assistant at an interior design firm, Lewis launched her own business. The rest, as they say, is history: Amber Interiors is now a design-build firm with clients all across the country. Lewis’s distinctive aesthetic favors clean white walls, colorful textiles, brushed metals, and nature. With a robust online following, she has also launched a furniture and home goods line, an e-commerce business, and a brick-and-mortar store.
Lewis draws back the curtains to reveal her “No Ordinary Kitchen.” True to her style, she chose a muted material palette to create a comforting and relaxed kitchen environment, from the white oak floors to the polished marble countertop on the island. Oil-rubbed bronze cabinet hardware provides a pop of contrast while stainless steel appliances by Signature Kitchen Suite make a sleek aesthetic statement.
The home is made up of two parts: a rear wing containing the studio and a guest room, and the north-facing living quarters (which, in the southern hemisphere, attract the most sun) overlooking the lake.
Queenstown gets cold in winter, hence the installation of a sauna. Outside, the landscaping was kept deliberately casual, with rock walls and gravel paths.
The main living area. The home is flanked on the east by a precipitous mountain range named The Remarkables. In summer, the weather gets hot enough for the family to go swimming and boating.
Only local materials were used to build the chalet, including the larch wood cladding of the exterior, to reinforce the connection between indoors and outdoors.
The kitchen and dining room enjoy panoramic mountain views. Local pine was hand-hewn for the flooring, windows, doors, and furniture throughout the residence.
In contrast to the dark exterior, the interior is made of white concrete with aggregates of dolomite rock.
Armin and Alexander Pedevilla took design inspiration from the traditional farmhouses of the region.
Each season makes for its own experience. With the popular Kronplatz ski resort nearby, winter guests can take their pick of skiing, sledding, snowshoeing, and more. In the spring, wildflowers blanket the valley, and summer is the ideal time to dive into a mountain lake. During fall, the changing leaves create a fiery spectacle.
The loggia-inspired balcony, a fixture of the region's architecture, protects guests from harsh winds.
Guests can buy fresh cheese, milk, and eggs from the neighbors.
The roof, which extends into a deck, appears to float above the ground. A detached studio building is located on the site's upper level.
Both the front door and garage are accessible from street level. The floor is cantilevered out over a concrete pile foundation and garden far below.
“The home is quite small, but designed in such a way that you don’t feel it,” Herrin says. Lift-slide openings by Quantum Windows & Doors, which were fabricated fewer than 50 miles from the house, make the main living space seem larger.
“The liberal use of wood roots the structure in the landscape and provides the owners with an experience strongly connected with location,” Herrin says. The exterior’s Western red cedar shingle siding has a semi-transparent stain, half Fieldstone and half Burnt Hickory from Cabot.
