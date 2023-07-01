Faisal and Sindhu Arabi live in the Connect Homes’ Connect 10 home with their seven-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son. Connect Homes was founded in 2013 and has built more than 100 homes in the past decade.
The covered porch is furnished with comfortable seats that allow the residents to engage with neighbors, while the timber screen helps maintain privacy for the interior.
The home and surrounding garden encourages connection with the neighborhood. The furnished front yard, for example, features integrated planter seating that marks the entry pathway.
A floating Ipe bench now sits outside the front door, juxtaposed against siding painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The glass panels beside the door now have reeded glass.