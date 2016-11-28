Crestwood Hills, in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, is an endangered enclave of midcentury post-and-beam houses designed by A. Quincy Jones and Whitney R. Smith.
This vintage advertisement showcases the original collection of Bubble Lamps, including pendants, sconces, and floor lamps.
A Nelson Ball Clock and subway sign decorate one hallway.
In true mid-century fashion, a George Nelson Bubble Lamp is paired with an Eames Lounge by Charles and Ray Eames in a corner of the living room. The glass walls and mitered corner are original features of architect Saul Zaik’s 1956 design.
Outake from an advertisement for the Bertoia Diamond Chair. Photograph by Herbert Matter. Image from the Knoll Archive.
Sydney Harbour Bridge view from the bed reflected in the Dedece Bertoia “Diamond” reading chair.
Harry Bertoia, sitting in one of his famous chair designs for