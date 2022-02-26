The house meets LBC standards for net-positive water, on-site water treatment, and net-positive energy. To create a closed-loop system, potable water (blue) is collected via the rooftop and stored in an underground fiberglass cistern that holds 10,000 gallons. “In three weeks in January this year, we captured enough water for six months of use in the house,” says Todd. That rainwater is purified via a filtration system in the lower-level mechanical room before reaching faucets. A septic tank outfitted with a textile filter scrubs gray water and blackwater (orange) for non-potable use, such as irrigation. An array of 42 solar panels supplies 105 percent of the property’s power needs (yellow), and two wall-mounted batteries store backup power.