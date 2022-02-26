The family has been coming to Wanaka for decades. They bought the hanging metal sculpture in a local shop some 30 years ago. On the street-facing side (bottom, right), the roof folds down almost to the ground to protect the owners’ privacy.
The design changed slightly throughout the building process. For example, the window seat bench was initially going to extend along the entire wall to create an end table near the bed, but then "that tall skinny space appeared,
The house meets LBC standards for net-positive water, on-site water treatment, and net-positive energy. To create a closed-loop system, potable water (blue) is collected via the rooftop and stored in an underground fiberglass cistern that holds 10,000 gallons. “In three weeks in January this year, we captured enough water for six months of use in the house,” says Todd. That rainwater is purified via a filtration system in the lower-level mechanical room before reaching faucets. A septic tank outfitted with a textile filter scrubs gray water and blackwater (orange) for non-potable use, such as irrigation. An array of 42 solar panels supplies 105 percent of the property’s power needs (yellow), and two wall-mounted batteries store backup power.
In the guesthouse, now used primarily as an office and art studio, a Womb chair covered in Myung Jin mohair is the perfect perch for enjoying views of the Seattle skyline and the local wildlife—from eagles flying overhead to seals swimming by. The accent table is by Martha Sturdy and the hemp rug is from Rug Art. Underneath is the existing concrete floor with exposed aggregate. The Hanko chairs are by Chadhaus and the Mortise table is by Sawkille.
Before the remodel, the house had no front door. A path led to the deck between the structures, and you entered through glass sliders. Now, a custom bridge leads to a new entry. The door is made of pitted steel salvaged from a ship bottom and fabricated by Seattle-based studio She-Metal.
Inside, Pine walls and ceilings received a dark stain, as did Oak floors.
Nestled amongst native Araucaria trees, the cabin and its three elevated decks were carefully sited so as not to disturb any existing trees, which are protected by Chilean law. "This area is the only place on the planet where the Araucaria pine grows,
Hall replaced a covered porch with a new living room and an attached garage with a new family room and a primary suite upstairs. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">LaFayette Studio, which helped with the interiors, selected a Holly Hunt fabric for built-in sofas, which are complemented by a rug from Rush House, a sconce by Brendan Ravenhill Studio, and a Swift ceiling light from Cedar &amp; Moss.</span>
Office of Things design for Glendale, Queens row house renovation, custom millwork frame for stairwell. After the renovation.
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
At the entry, Kurth created a glassed alcove for an exterior sculpture using Series 600 Window Walls from Western Window Systems.
Undulating curves of ground cover sweep around the house and the stone walls.
The home is elevated to allow for humidity protection and ventilation, but also in order to protect the biodiversity of the forest floor.
The Malalcahuello region is known for its dramatic landscapes with thick forests, lakes, streams, and volcanoes. It is home to two nature reserves.
Frank Lloyd Wright apprentice Fay Jones filled the home’s interior with an abundance of custom millwork—and it’s still in pristine condition.
The hundreds of dowels in the woodwork were all hand-hewn.
Situated on just over four-tenths of an acre in a fan shape, the wider part of the home curves around the lake with expansive views both inside and out.
"We love the sound of the rain on the roof. The overhangs on the roof allow you to keep all the windows open even when it’s raining. It’s cozy and it reminds us of being on our boat in the rain."
The view from The Preserve, a centrally located park that's open to the public in Healdsburg's new Mill District neighborhood.
The home explores new, innovative ways of utilizing hemp. The kitchen and dining area are located in a double-height space.
Bordering a six-acre nature preserve, Michael Haverland’s timeless Glass House has a saltwater lap pool, a travertine patio, and a detached 600-square-foot studio.
Backdrop’s After Hours, a soft charcoal hue, gives Carlos Naude and Whitney Brown’s home in Woodland Hills, California, sleek curb appeal. Lund Sconces by Kuzco Lighting punctuate the exterior, and the streamlined garage doors are by Amarr.
SOMA Residence by Dumican Mosey Architects was an auto repair garage in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood. Klari Reis and her partner Michael Isard made space for an art gallery, studio, and office in the 1923 structure, making it the perfect live/work retreat.
The fireplace and hearth are clad in soapstone, which the team liked for the contrast and movement in the veining. The new window above the sliding door provides "a view of the sky and then just a flood of daylight coming in," says Fowler.
Stepping stones lead over a koi carp pool, past a waterfall, and through a Japanese garden to the front door.
A view of the exterior of the structure, showing the two families' separate living spaces anchored by a single broad porch.
Herrmann and the building team from Red House collaborated on the hardscape and simple landscape gestures. “The owners didn’t want to worry about maintaining fussy gardens while they’re there,” Herrmann says. Flywheel Industrial Arts fabricated the powder-coated railings.
A look at the 30-room Post Ranch Inn, which contains no right angles.
The living area features a Le Bombole ’07 sofa by Mario Bellini for B&amp;B Italia, a Chieftan chair by Finn Juhl, and a rotating hanging stove by FireOrb. The poufs are by Tazi Designs.
The living room leads up to a pitched-roof alcove, the perfect meditation and lounge space. It features a bean bag chair from GAN, and a Trifecta Table by Future Perfect.
The Pierre Frey mural of an 18th-century French countryside scene is visible to passersby when the blinds are open. The bottom half is clad in ribbed tambour wood giving the space a more modern feel.
