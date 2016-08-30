Equal parts sculpture and functional object, the Plant-in City Air Terrarium for Freunde von Freunden is an evolution in Huy Bui’s inspiring Plant-in City project, developed in response to an increasing need for greenery in confined urban spaces. Hand-made of reclaimed natural teak, our FvF edition was created to display Tillandsia, the exotic, strangely beautiful air plant. The compact footprint of the air terrarium allows one to place it in a multitude of situations where the poetic reminder of nature is desired. Each piece is meticulously constructed by hand in Huy Bui’s Brooklyn studio and requires hours of assembly, from the precisely cut and set joints to the intricate lattice work of the copper wiring designed to suspend a variety of air plants.