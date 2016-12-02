The bathrooms are clad in black Daltile and features brass hardware from Watermark in the European-style shower and on the sink. The mirror is custom. ASH worked with American Medicinal Arts on the custom-scented toiletries. "Because we are designers as well as developers, we pay very close attention to physical detail," Heckman says. "For us, part of the fun of doing a hotel was being able to focus on all of the touch points in a way you are not often able to on residential projects. It is tough to describe, but one of the main 'amenities' of The Dean is staying in a property where every detail, no matter how minute, has been thought about."