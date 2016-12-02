At ICFF, Duravit will present ME by Starck, a collection of sleek ceramic sinks, toilets, and accessories designed by Philippe Starck. (Javits Center, Booth 1724)
In the master bath, sandblasted windows let in light while retaining privacy. The tub is from Dado, the vanity and stool are from Ligne Roset, and the Big Bang light is from Foscarini.
The bathrooms are clad in black Daltile and features brass hardware from Watermark in the European-style shower and on the sink. The mirror is custom. ASH worked with American Medicinal Arts on the custom-scented toiletries. "Because we are designers as well as developers, we pay very close attention to physical detail," Heckman says. "For us, part of the fun of doing a hotel was being able to focus on all of the touch points in a way you are not often able to on residential projects. It is tough to describe, but one of the main 'amenities' of The Dean is staying in a property where every detail, no matter how minute, has been thought about."
The bathroom includes a stainless steel-and-aluminum Vipp bath module with integrated sink, faucet, and Corian countertop; Vipp spot lamp; glass-walled shower with a complete set of Vipp bathroom accessories; towels; and a Duravit toilet.
The master bathroom extends the same visual themes found throughout the rest of the home to keep the overall scheme unified. Ipe wood was used for the shower flooring and lightly oiled cherry wood forms the cabinets.
