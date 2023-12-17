The living room resembles a large eye with a curved window and an eyelash-like eave that protects against dust, wind, sun, and rain.
OUTrail House by Polish architectural practice KWK PROMES has a basement level that was “carved out” of a piece of the grass-covered site, and its roof turned into a green atrium that blends in with it’s grassy surroundings.
Embedded into the top of a hill, Villa Ypsilon in the Greek seaside village of Messenia has a Y-shaped green roof promenade that is an extension of the terrain.