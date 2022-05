Hidden Beach It's almost a scene from a fictional Alex Garland novel: 22 nautical miles from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, sits a pristine secret beach, concealed beneath ground level in a tiny crater. To reach Hidden Beach, also known as Playa del Amor, travelers must swim through a nearly 40-foot tunnel, which only has about six feet of space between the water and overhead rock. Insider tip: The beach is sometimes closed due to a government research project, so check with boat operators before booking a trip to Marietas Islands. Photo courtesy of Marieta Islands Tourism