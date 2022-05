"Since I am local, I know the island very well," says Bellonias. "I was looking for years in case there was a property for sale in the particular area, below the monastery, which in my view is the best spot to enjoy the view of the caldera cliffs and the volcano. And finally after years of searching, I found it! I love it because it’s a place where you can experience the magic of Santorini, yet avoid the crowds."