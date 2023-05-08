SubscribeSign In
The ground floor consists of the public space with ample room for entertaining, while all the private living spaces have been delegated to the second floor.
CAB Architects deftly hid appliances, pantry storage, and a litter box for the owners' two cats in the cabinetry beneath this staircase.
Looking from the dining area, wood cladding extends from the entryway ceiling up to railings in a second floor loft.
The screen extends down to the basement mudroom.
The wooden staircase is a nod to the original timber cabin.
Main staircase
