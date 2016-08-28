Shiro Kuramata armchair for Cappellini, circa 1982
Grand Teton National Park designed by Kelcey Towell
Great Sand Dunes National Park designed by David Rygiol
Everglades National Park by Joshua Noom
Render of Lamp Ligne at gallery Oode in Amsterdam. Painting by Dutch artist Pim Trooster
Babylon Light
Architecture render by Srđan Nađ
In the master bath, we created an entire wet room for the shower and tub. Frosted glass allows for privacy with lots of natural light.
A swirling, sculptural staircase serves as the centerpiece in this 1940 residence designed by Samuel A. Marx for Morton D. May in Ladue, Missouri. Credit: © Chicago History Museum, Hedrich-Blessing, photographer
Nestled in the private residential estate of Les Parcs de Saint Tropez, this contemporary home was created by the London-based minimalist designer, John Pawson. Clean lines and bright white walls frame the freestanding fireplace, making for a dynamic open living space where the fireplace acts as the heart of the room.
The 5,700-square-foot getaway features glazed screens surrounding the living and dining areas.
Villa a Selva di Val Gardena
Risom House, 1967. Architect, Jens Risom. Illustration by Michael Nÿkamp of mkn design.
Alcoa Care Free Home, 1957. Architect, Charles Goodman. Illustration by Michael Nÿkamp of mkn design.
Freeman House, 1966. Architect, Gunnar Birkerts. Illustration by Michael Nÿkamp of mkn design.
Jean Prouvé's post-WWII "demountable," or flat-packed, chair, comprised of a few simple parts.
Frank Gehry, 'Bubbles' chaise lounge, 1987
Trained in urban planning and historic preservation, Brooklyn-based designer Natalie Weinberger creates ceramics by blending recycled white stoneware and porcelain with black volcanic sand. The line is available at Still House in New York's East Village and stillhousenyc.com.
Trained in urban planning and historic preservation, Brooklyn-based designer Natalie Weinberger creates ceramics by blending recycled white stoneware and porcelain with black volcanic sand. The line is available at Still House in New York's East Village and stillhousenyc.com.
Modern Design
Meccano Home, a furniture collection created by France's answer to the Erector set
Looking Market street toward the Embarcadero Ferry Building.
Midcentury chair postcard set by 3 Fish Studios #iconicchairs #illustration #stationary
A bedroom occupies the top of each tower; a ladder leads to a sleeping nook and an east-facing window seat in the Sunrise suite.
