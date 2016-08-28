Nestled in the private residential estate of Les Parcs de Saint Tropez, this contemporary home was created by the London-based minimalist designer, John Pawson. Clean lines and bright white walls frame the freestanding fireplace, making for a dynamic open living space where the fireplace acts as the heart of the room.
The 5,700-square-foot getaway features glazed screens surrounding the living and dining areas.
Villa a Selva di Val Gardena
Risom House, 1967. Architect, Jens Risom. Illustration by Michael Nÿkamp of mkn design.
Alcoa Care Free Home, 1957. Architect, Charles Goodman. Illustration by Michael Nÿkamp of mkn design.
Freeman House, 1966. Architect, Gunnar Birkerts. Illustration by Michael Nÿkamp of mkn design.
Jean Prouvé's post-WWII "demountable," or flat-packed, chair, comprised of a few simple parts.
Frank Gehry, 'Bubbles' chaise lounge, 1987
Trained in urban planning and historic preservation, Brooklyn-based designer Natalie Weinberger creates ceramics by blending recycled white stoneware and porcelain with black volcanic sand. The line is available at Still House in New York's East Village and stillhousenyc.com.
Meccano Home, a furniture collection created by France's answer to the Erector set
Looking Market street toward the Embarcadero Ferry Building.