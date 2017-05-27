Subscribe to Dwell
Edward Dumitrache
main elevation
In the bathroom, Roca wall tile in Rainbow Azul continues the citrus color scheme, and the floor is clad in ceramic plank. The Ikea sinks and faucets also helped the design come in on budget.
Another peek at the perforated interior windows, which are made from cropped sections of the steel wall in the courtyard.
Dekton by Cosentino, composed of glass, porcelain, and quartz, will release five new colors at the show, among them Vegha, seen on the staircase above.
#stairs
#angle
#wood
#lighting
#boldcolors
#tactile
#Brooklyn
#brownstone
The clients insisted that none of the trees on the property be disturbed, so Kevin Alter and his team at Alterstudio Architecture built a deck and an overhang around two of them.
“One of the goals of Zenkaya was to create employment in a country crippled by [an unemployment rate of over 25 percent],” explains the architect, who likes to call himself a social entrepreneur.
