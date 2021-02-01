Subscribe to Dwell
First built in 1959 as acclaimed architect Jim Olson's first project, this modest bunkhouse in the woods grew into an extraordinary family retreat.
The staircase, which runs from the lower level to the third floor, is lined by a single 32-foot-tall pane of glass.
The kitchen, the property's only modern addition, has been created from a garden courtyard. The space has been enclosed by a glazed roof and wall with sliding door, yet it retains its open feel.
The garden has been prepared with electrical and plumbing services in case they are required for the future installation of a summer house.
The 5,200-square-foot retreat is designed to look like a cluster of old barns upon first glance.
