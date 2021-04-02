The chairs at the kitchen table were rescued from an old church.
Wire mesh was sandwich-framed between wood planks to create a modern-looking railing from simple materials—the result of a collaborative brainstorm with the local carpenter.
All of the furnishings are either hand-me-downs or found on Craigslist. "A big part of the project was sourcing furniture as economically as possible," says Pang.
Storage was built in all down the hallway, making efficient use of a linear space.
