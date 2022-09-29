SubscribeSign In
Floor Plan of Casa Quirós by Maya Estudio
A custom diamond-shaped mirror from Zonda Taller de Muebles sits above audio equipment inherited from Poroto's grandmother.
Washing dishes is a joy in a space like this.
The green backsplash tiles are vintage, reclaimed from another project.
Vines
Raised planters
Layering
