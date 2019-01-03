This cabin has a commodious kitchen and living area that encourages family and friends to come together for meals and conversation.
This stunning forest retreat in England uses prefabricated panels to minimize site impact, shorten construction time, and protect against weather.
In a family home in Mill Valley, California, Lauren Goldman of l’oro designs kept her clients’ goals of “modern yet accessible” in mind while also looking for opportunities to add functionality. This proved successful when she discovered that the empty space under the steel-and-glass stair landing was the perfect scale for children to sit and read under. The team was inspired to create a kid-sized library, turning a useless space into a perfectly cozy reading nook.
The home's main living space embraces the warm southern light. Sunlight is cherished in the Willamette Valley as it experiences long periods of rain and cloud coverage from fall to spring.
To the architects’ surprise, the original radiant heated floors that were run by a single-zone system were still working throughout the year they lived in the house prior to the renovation. However, since they were more than 60 years old, Jay and Melissa abandoned the old system and installed a new radiant heating system with thermal mass polished concrete floors.
The master bathroom features a cedar screen and quartzite tiles by Walker Zanger.
White oak takes center stage inside the main entrance. "Our inclination from the get-go was to have a lot of wood inside the house—not just on the floors, but other surfaces," Lang says. "So as we designed, it became a matter of balancing our spaces in terms of the materials we implemented, recognizing that we weren't going to put wood everywhere. That entry space happens to be an exception where the wood is just everywhere. It is the only space in the house where wood is on the floors, the walls, the ceilings, the stairs, everywhere. Not only that, but it happens to be 16 feet high—even higher than that if you consider the opening in the stairwell—so it ended up being a really dramatic space that we're pleased with and that people are drawn to."
All of the wood in the house—including the oak flooring, paneling, cabinetry and stairs—comes from companies run by the Hickman company in Pennsylvania. "They have a compelling story that we were very drawn to and embraced," Lang says. "They're a fourth-generation family-owned business, and they own and manage their own FSC-certified forest. They process their own wood, mill it into flooring, and sell directly."
