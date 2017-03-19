Upon his first visit to Tasmania, an island south of the Australian mainland, resident David Burns was immediately smitten with its varied, pristine landscape. Working with architecture firm Misho+Associates, he built a self-sustaining, 818-square-foot retreat that would allow him to completely unplug from urban life.
Master Bedroom Suite
A movable island, set on stainless steel casters, sits in the center of the kitchen. The Panasonic microwave is built into the cabinetry and the August pendant lights illuminating the island are by Uberhaus.
The design maximizes storage and minimizes visual clutter.
A view across the screen porch from the entrance to the kitchen, with the horizontal window, and the bedroom, reached through the French doors at rear left.
This sleek kitchen in the renovated Dolce and Burnham Residence hits warm notes with red lacquered cabinetry, cypress woodwork, and a leafy backyard vista.
The home maintains remarkable material consistency, with Douglas fir cladding the beams, kitchen countertop, and interior walls. The open-plan kitchen absorbs views of the lake through an expansive glass wall.
Light is controlled in the studio to facilitate the artist’s work. Half of the studio is flooded with northern light for traditional art forms such as sculpture and drawing, while the other half minimizes light to avoid screen glare for digital work.
casaBARTHEL, Tuscany
The custom designed retractable wood wall allows the bedroom to transform and connect to the adjacent dining room.
Dining Room - San Francisco Fog
Master Suite
In the kitchen, the showstopping ceiling’s herringbone pattern is echoed by the terra-cotta tiles on the floor. Architect Michael O’Sullivan, who designed the steel-and-glass kitchen cabinets, the table, and the pendant lights (made by Lava Glass), further amped up the richness of the room by specifying an onyx kitchen island. Interior designer Yvette Jay, a collaborator and classmate of O’Sullivan, kept her material palette “tight and limited. I had to restrict myself so that everything here ties in with the architecture.”
