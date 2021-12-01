The refurbished entry doubles as a bar space. Nearby, a former bedroom was converted into an office for Drake.
Assembled in just two weeks, this cedar-wrapped passive house near Woodstock, New York, designed by BriggsKnowles A+D, realized a couple's dream of rural living.
Mariah Hoffman stands in the doorway of the 156-square-foot home she designed and built for herself over a span of five years. "It was hard, it really was," says Mariah. "Every phase tested me."
Black cedar siding gives way to bright interiors in the idyllic Highland Bungalow.
Undeterred by the pandemic—and with their one-year-old daughter in tow—Danielle and Ely Franko spend seven months overhauling a former hay barn.
Another view of the living area reveals a bay of windows along one wall.
The new studio is full of light and intended as a flexible space for guests, home office, or creative space. The oversized sliding doors expose the kitchen while tucking the bedroom away.
Overlooking the Hudson River, Allan Shope’s nearly 3,000-square-foot sustainable home features handmade furniture and an undulating floor, all crafted from the site’s felled black walnut trees.
