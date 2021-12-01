Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
d
Dorene Warne
Follow
9
Saves
Followers
Following
The refurbished entry doubles as a bar space. Nearby, a former bedroom was converted into an office for Drake.
Assembled in just two weeks, this cedar-wrapped passive house near Woodstock, New York, designed by BriggsKnowles A+D, realized a couple's dream of rural living.
Mariah Hoffman stands in the doorway of the 156-square-foot home she designed and built for herself over a span of five years. "It was hard, it really was," says Mariah. "Every phase tested me."
Black cedar siding gives way to bright interiors in the idyllic Highland Bungalow.
Undeterred by the pandemic—and with their one-year-old daughter in tow—Danielle and Ely Franko spend seven months overhauling a former hay barn.
Another view of the living area reveals a bay of windows along one wall.
The new studio is full of light and intended as a flexible space for guests, home office, or creative space. The oversized sliding doors expose the kitchen while tucking the bedroom away.
Overlooking the Hudson River, Allan Shope’s nearly 3,000-square-foot sustainable home features handmade furniture and an undulating floor, all crafted from the site’s felled black walnut trees.
Set cover photo