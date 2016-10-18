DuPont Corian sink - #Vintage #Romantic
DuPont Corian sink - #Vintage #Romantic
DuPont Corian sink - #Vintage #Romantic
DuPont Corian sink - #Vintage #Romantic
DuPont Corian surfaces - #Rustic #chic
DuPont Corian surfaces - #Rustic #chic
DuPont Corian surface - #Cosmopolitan #Chic
DuPont Corian surface - #Cosmopolitan #Chic
DuPont Corian countertop - #Utilitarian #Smart
DuPont Corian countertop - #Utilitarian #Smart
DuPont Corian surface - #Cosmopolitan #Chic
DuPont Corian surface - #Cosmopolitan #Chic
DuPont Corian sink - #Country #Refresh
DuPont Corian sink - #Country #Refresh
DuPont Corian countertop - #Utilitarian #Smart
DuPont Corian countertop - #Utilitarian #Smart
DuPont Corian surfaces - #Rustic #chic
DuPont Corian surfaces - #Rustic #chic
DuPont Corian surfaces - #MidcenturyModern
DuPont Corian surfaces - #MidcenturyModern
DuPont Corian surfaces - #Timeless #Elegance
DuPont Corian surfaces - #Timeless #Elegance
DuPont Corian surfaces - #Modern #Retro
DuPont Corian surfaces - #Modern #Retro
DuPont Corian surfaces - #Timeless #Elegance
DuPont Corian surfaces - #Timeless #Elegance
DuPont Corian sink - #Industrial #Loft
DuPont Corian sink - #Industrial #Loft
DuPont Corian surfaces - #MidcenturyModern
DuPont Corian surfaces - #MidcenturyModern
DuPont Corian sink - #Industrial #Loft
DuPont Corian sink - #Industrial #Loft
DuPont Corian sink - #Country #Refresh
DuPont Corian sink - #Country #Refresh
The former dining room is now home to Russell and Fontanez’s custom kitchen, designed by LOT-EK and fabricated by Chef Restaurant Supplies. “We love to entertain,” Russell says. “Before, the galley kitchen was in the hallway; now we can cook and still be a part of the party.” The space-saving setup, which adjoins the living room, features stainless steel–paneled cabinets, DuPont Corian countertops, Onda stools by Jesus Gasca for Stua, and fixtures and appliances by Grohe, Liebherr, and Miele. To maximize space, the designers specified that the cabinets be built around a former fireplace in the kitchen. “Because there’s a bump out where the chimney is, we turned the sink lengthwise,” Lignano says. “The cabinet directly overhead is only four inches deep, so it’s just a huge spice rack.” The island provides ample additional storage.
The former dining room is now home to Russell and Fontanez’s custom kitchen, designed by LOT-EK and fabricated by Chef Restaurant Supplies. “We love to entertain,” Russell says. “Before, the galley kitchen was in the hallway; now we can cook and still be a part of the party.” The space-saving setup, which adjoins the living room, features stainless steel–paneled cabinets, DuPont Corian countertops, Onda stools by Jesus Gasca for Stua, and fixtures and appliances by Grohe, Liebherr, and Miele. To maximize space, the designers specified that the cabinets be built around a former fireplace in the kitchen. “Because there’s a bump out where the chimney is, we turned the sink lengthwise,” Lignano says. “The cabinet directly overhead is only four inches deep, so it’s just a huge spice rack.” The island provides ample additional storage.
Stone walls, a pine tree exploding out of a deep overhang, iroko decking, outdoor rooms, a glassy swimming pool, and endless views of the sea make this home a paragon of indoor-outdoor living.
Stone walls, a pine tree exploding out of a deep overhang, iroko decking, outdoor rooms, a glassy swimming pool, and endless views of the sea make this home a paragon of indoor-outdoor living.
The new Seeko’o Hotel, the world’s first building clad entirely in DuPont Corian.
The new Seeko’o Hotel, the world’s first building clad entirely in DuPont Corian.
DuPont Zodiaq Quartz countertops in Snow White and a Duravit Starck 3 sink stand across from a tub by Acryline Inc. in the bathroom. Between them, Arctic White and Suede Gray squares from Daltile lead to an American Standard toilet.
DuPont Zodiaq Quartz countertops in Snow White and a Duravit Starck 3 sink stand across from a tub by Acryline Inc. in the bathroom. Between them, Arctic White and Suede Gray squares from Daltile lead to an American Standard toilet.
Set cover photo