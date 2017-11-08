In the bedroom, mailing tubes tucked between a concrete weight-bearing post and the eastern wall serve as substitutes for a chest of drawers.
In the bedroom, mailing tubes tucked between a concrete weight-bearing post and the eastern wall serve as substitutes for a chest of drawers.
"Each desk is made to order, handcrafted with the finest domestic hardwoods and veneers available, marked 'Phloem Studio,' and numbered. A Laura Desk will be ready for delivery within 8 to 10 weeks. A consumer can contact me directly at ben@phloemstudio.com for pricing or questions or you can get in contact with the shop Beam & Anchor."
"Each desk is made to order, handcrafted with the finest domestic hardwoods and veneers available, marked 'Phloem Studio,' and numbered. A Laura Desk will be ready for delivery within 8 to 10 weeks. A consumer can contact me directly at ben@phloemstudio.com for pricing or questions or you can get in contact with the shop Beam & Anchor."
"My girlfriend, Laura, and I both draw by hand. She sketches and then those drawings end up becoming wooden sculpture. I have a rather larger drafting table that my dad made. We live in a one-bedroom apartment with a healthy collection of books, magazines, and vinyl, among other things. At first I wanted to design her a drawing table, but with the clutter in our apartment and its small size, I realized a writing desk was more in order—a desk that had some storage for organization and a place to put a laptop or to sketch at, but nothing with as large of a footprint as a drafting table."
"My girlfriend, Laura, and I both draw by hand. She sketches and then those drawings end up becoming wooden sculpture. I have a rather larger drafting table that my dad made. We live in a one-bedroom apartment with a healthy collection of books, magazines, and vinyl, among other things. At first I wanted to design her a drawing table, but with the clutter in our apartment and its small size, I realized a writing desk was more in order—a desk that had some storage for organization and a place to put a laptop or to sketch at, but nothing with as large of a footprint as a drafting table."
Sebastian's office is downstairs in a long, open space that doubles as a playroom.
Sebastian's office is downstairs in a long, open space that doubles as a playroom.
Van Everbroeck’s home office occupies the end of one arm of the building.
Van Everbroeck’s home office occupies the end of one arm of the building.
A yellow Pedestal filing cabinet by USM is tucked under a built-in desk in the guest bedroom. The leather-back chair was designed by Michael Robbins, a furniture designer based in New York's Hudson Valley.
A yellow Pedestal filing cabinet by USM is tucked under a built-in desk in the guest bedroom. The leather-back chair was designed by Michael Robbins, a furniture designer based in New York's Hudson Valley.
In the office, a Tolomeo desk lamp from Artemide rests on a desk that Stock designed and built in her university days. The Static shelving is by Lundia.
In the office, a Tolomeo desk lamp from Artemide rests on a desk that Stock designed and built in her university days. The Static shelving is by Lundia.
Although the house was refurbished before North bought it in 1996, it still includes some of Breuer's original built-in furniture, including the desk in the bedroom, as well as a chair designed by the architect.
Although the house was refurbished before North bought it in 1996, it still includes some of Breuer's original built-in furniture, including the desk in the bedroom, as well as a chair designed by the architect.
The office, which is a single-level separate unit, boasts Ikea desks and a signed work by Gilbert and George (friends of the couple).
The office, which is a single-level separate unit, boasts Ikea desks and a signed work by Gilbert and George (friends of the couple).
For more on General Assembly's work, read our story on a Brooklyn loft renovation.
For more on General Assembly's work, read our story on a Brooklyn loft renovation.
Resolution: 4 Architecture Union Square Loft New York, NY Kitchen http://www.re4a.com/residential#/wadia-residence/
Resolution: 4 Architecture Union Square Loft New York, NY Kitchen www.re4a.com/res...
OGK Daybed in Goods We Love founder Camilla Vest's SOHO loft; Photo by Birgitta Drejer
OGK Daybed in Goods We Love founder Camilla Vest's SOHO loft; Photo by Birgitta Drejer
Raising the bed above floor level, architect Kyu Sung Woo converted this tiny studio into an open and comfortable home for Wonbo Woo. Photos by: Adam Friedberg
Raising the bed above floor level, architect Kyu Sung Woo converted this tiny studio into an open and comfortable home for Wonbo Woo. Photos by: Adam Friedberg
“We took away a very thick, heavy staircase that led to the loft, and designed one that had a much lighter look,” Wåhlin says. “The new one, made of steel, looks simple and indeed light—but is in fact super heavy and was a real challenge to construct.”
“We took away a very thick, heavy staircase that led to the loft, and designed one that had a much lighter look,” Wåhlin says. “The new one, made of steel, looks simple and indeed light—but is in fact super heavy and was a real challenge to construct.”
House in Matosinhos is a minimal home located in Matosinhos, Portugal, created by nu.ma. The lot, where the house is inserted, has a non-regular shape, longitudinal, and perpendicular to the street Nossa Senhora da Conceição. It was important to keep the alignment of the house with the existing buildings in order to avoid formal irregularities within the street development. The interior spatial distribution is separated by function and by floors. Due to the longitudinal nature of the lot, the architects proposed an internal yard at the center of the home to allow for natural light to enter the dining/living room and kitchen.
House in Matosinhos is a minimal home located in Matosinhos, Portugal, created by nu.ma. The lot, where the house is inserted, has a non-regular shape, longitudinal, and perpendicular to the street Nossa Senhora da Conceição. It was important to keep the alignment of the house with the existing buildings in order to avoid formal irregularities within the street development. The interior spatial distribution is separated by function and by floors. Due to the longitudinal nature of the lot, the architects proposed an internal yard at the center of the home to allow for natural light to enter the dining/living room and kitchen.
&Tradition's lounge and pouf from the Fly Lounge Series by Space Copenhagen, shown in the company's new showroom, converted from an old warehouse in Copenhagen's Papirøen. The glass pendant is Blown by Samuel Wilkinson.
&Tradition's lounge and pouf from the Fly Lounge Series by Space Copenhagen, shown in the company's new showroom, converted from an old warehouse in Copenhagen's Papirøen. The glass pendant is Blown by Samuel Wilkinson.
An additional seating area on the west side of the house makes for a cozy spot to enjoy a cocktail while taking in the afternoon sun.
An additional seating area on the west side of the house makes for a cozy spot to enjoy a cocktail while taking in the afternoon sun.
The core in the middle of the apartment contains the staircase, two bathrooms, and a laundry area on the lower floor, and a small workspace upstairs.
The core in the middle of the apartment contains the staircase, two bathrooms, and a laundry area on the lower floor, and a small workspace upstairs.
Justin Smith’s cell-like quarters are packed full of books and art. “Each room gets the bare minimum: a sleeping area, a desk, and storage,” explains Ionescu. The designers carefully laid out the space so that the beds in each room are as far apart from each other in plan as possible, in order to get as much privacy as possible.
Justin Smith’s cell-like quarters are packed full of books and art. “Each room gets the bare minimum: a sleeping area, a desk, and storage,” explains Ionescu. The designers carefully laid out the space so that the beds in each room are as far apart from each other in plan as possible, in order to get as much privacy as possible.
Located at the rear corner of the installation, down a progressively narrowing hallway, and reached by a steep staircase, Eric Juron’s attic-like space is the most remote of the bedrooms. A window over his desk looks down through the gap between the Major and the Minor.
Located at the rear corner of the installation, down a progressively narrowing hallway, and reached by a steep staircase, Eric Juron’s attic-like space is the most remote of the bedrooms. A window over his desk looks down through the gap between the Major and the Minor.
Key to the space-efficient floor plan is a strategically placed set of recessed areas, includingthe sleeping nook and writing desk.
Key to the space-efficient floor plan is a strategically placed set of recessed areas, includingthe sleeping nook and writing desk.
Mirror (€680), stool (€590), washbasin and basin mixer (€5,000), and wall shelves (€250 and €300).
Mirror (€680), stool (€590), washbasin and basin mixer (€5,000), and wall shelves (€250 and €300).
In a home largely outfitted in wood, this marbled bathroom designed by Peter Russell-Clarke and Craig Steely provides a respite for the eyes, with its white, gray, and black palette and minimalist fixtures and details. Dramatic veining in the stone provides visual interest and movement, and the freestanding bathtub contrasts with the dark marble on the wall behind.
In a home largely outfitted in wood, this marbled bathroom designed by Peter Russell-Clarke and Craig Steely provides a respite for the eyes, with its white, gray, and black palette and minimalist fixtures and details. Dramatic veining in the stone provides visual interest and movement, and the freestanding bathtub contrasts with the dark marble on the wall behind.
Sofie and Frank built a box around an ordinary glass fiber shell bathtub, then covered it in a mosaic of shower tiles. Natural light from a large dormer window gives the tiles an almost iridescent glow. The toilet is Duravit.
Sofie and Frank built a box around an ordinary glass fiber shell bathtub, then covered it in a mosaic of shower tiles. Natural light from a large dormer window gives the tiles an almost iridescent glow. The toilet is Duravit.
For his upstate-New York farmhouse, designer Tom Givone found the perfect marriage of high design, architectural salvage, and homespun hardware. In the light-filled master bathroom, Givone added a few rustic touches to a bright white space, then glammed things up just a touch with some dramatic lighting. photos by: Mark Mahaney
For his upstate-New York farmhouse, designer Tom Givone found the perfect marriage of high design, architectural salvage, and homespun hardware. In the light-filled master bathroom, Givone added a few rustic touches to a bright white space, then glammed things up just a touch with some dramatic lighting. photos by: Mark Mahaney
The bathroom includes a walk-in tub.
The bathroom includes a walk-in tub.
In the bathroom, Roca wall tile in Rainbow Azul continues the citrus color scheme, and the floor is clad in ceramic plank. The Ikea sinks and faucets also helped the design come in on budget.
In the bathroom, Roca wall tile in Rainbow Azul continues the citrus color scheme, and the floor is clad in ceramic plank. The Ikea sinks and faucets also helped the design come in on budget.
Sedo Wall Sconce. Made of brushed aluminum and walnut, the Sedo is composed of three floating planes, all kept flat against the wall. This simple composition creatively hides the light engine from view and filters the light as it’s dispensed up and down the wall.
Sedo Wall Sconce. Made of brushed aluminum and walnut, the Sedo is composed of three floating planes, all kept flat against the wall. This simple composition creatively hides the light engine from view and filters the light as it’s dispensed up and down the wall.

18 more saves

Set cover photo