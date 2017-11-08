"My girlfriend, Laura, and I both draw by hand. She sketches and then those drawings end up becoming wooden sculpture. I have a rather larger drafting table that my dad made. We live in a one-bedroom apartment with a healthy collection of books, magazines, and vinyl, among other things. At first I wanted to design her a drawing table, but with the clutter in our apartment and its small size, I realized a writing desk was more in order—a desk that had some storage for organization and a place to put a laptop or to sketch at, but nothing with as large of a footprint as a drafting table."