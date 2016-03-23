Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
DSH // architecture
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
The Restored Rudolph Schindler Project That Was Inspired by a Greek Village
With the help of DSH Architects, a pair of intrepid Angelenos restored (and gently updated) Rudolph Schindler’s iconic Bubeshko...
a
Alissa Walker
A Forgotten Insurance Building Finds New Life as a Humming High School
Following a sensitive renovation at the hands of DSH // architecture, the Larchmont Charter High School in Los Angeles settles...
Kelly Vencill Sanchez