Stories

The Restored Rudolph Schindler Project That Was Inspired by a Greek Village
With the help of DSH Architects, a pair of intrepid Angelenos restored (and gently updated) Rudolph Schindler’s iconic Bubeshko...
a
Alissa Walker
A Forgotten Insurance Building Finds New Life as a Humming High School
Following a sensitive renovation at the hands of DSH // architecture, the Larchmont Charter High School in Los Angeles settles...
Kelly Vencill Sanchez