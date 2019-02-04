Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
d
Drew Himmelstein
Follow
Latest
4
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Sunday Styles
The cathedrals, mosques, and synagogues of the Old World still occupy the most hallowed ground of ecclesiastical architecture,...
d
Drew Himmelstein
A Clearing in the Streets
Frederick Law Olmsted brought nature to New York in his carefully controlled design of Central Park.
d
Drew Himmelstein
Hometta: Affordable Modern Home Plans
Mark Johnson started daydreaming last year about how residential architecture in his native Houston would be improved if...
d
Drew Himmelstein
Student Project: Open Pollen
High school students at Chapel Hill-Chauncy Hall school in Massachusetts got an early lesson in architecture and design when they...
d
Drew Himmelstein