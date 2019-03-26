Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
d
Dowling Studios
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Governor Gavin Newsom’s Midcentury Modern Home Hits the Market For $5.7M
Boasting spectacular views of the San Francisco Bay, Governor Gavin Newsom’s recently renovated midcentury home seeks a new buyer.
Lucy Wang
This Couple Achieves Their Glass House Goals
Two linked 1,000-square-foot pavilions are greater than a sum of their parts.
z
Zahid Sardar