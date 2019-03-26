Stories

Governor Gavin Newsom’s Midcentury Modern Home Hits the Market For $5.7M
Boasting spectacular views of the San Francisco Bay, Governor Gavin Newsom’s recently renovated midcentury home seeks a new buyer.
Lucy Wang
This Couple Achieves Their Glass House Goals
Two linked 1,000-square-foot pavilions are greater than a sum of their parts.
z
Zahid Sardar