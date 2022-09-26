The stairwell and custom couch are integrated to make the most of the modest footprint. The couch, also designed by JaegerSloan Studio, is built in two separate pieces allowing one piece to rotate to create a queen-sized bed with the stairway serving as a headboard.
All walls on the second floor were removed (except for the bathroom) to help incorporate the additional space and light from the stairwell into the full bedroom space, to make it feel as airy and spacious as possible.
The upstairs landing was left open to provide additional light and space for the bedroom. Original artwork by Dan Covert.
The vacation home is stocked with tools and supplies most rental properties leave out–some that are essential, and some that are just for fun.
Shiplap and a poured concrete slab conceal the remnants of the previous fireplace and create the backdrop for a modern Scandinavian cast iron fireplace fueled by propane and controlled by a Nest thermostat. Built-in birch plywood shelving and seating with concealed LED lighting support a curated vinyl collection, Sonos speakers, and the full set of Modernist Cuisine cookbooks.
Open birch plywood shelving creates a display space for designer cookware, ceramics, and glassware. Concealed LED lighting provides countertop task lighting and the illumination of dishware and pantry staples.
Poured-in-place white concrete countertops provide an inert and tactile textured surface for cooking and baking. Birch plywood floating shelves with concealed LED lighting illuminate the worktop while also showcasing refined cooking tools and pantry items. Outdoor benches provide flexible seating that stands up to the heavy use and potential spills of a busy vacation rental kitchen.
The custom couch and stairwell were integrated to make the most of the modest space. The ceiling was opened up to expose the original joists and provide as much additional height as possible.
A 10-foot-long floating birch plywood desk lives in the open bedroom to provide ample surface for writing, working, or watching nature.
Built-in bedside benches do double duty as nightstands (with embedded qi chargers) and surfaces for luggage.
An insulated, freestanding tub with a picture window onto the forest is the main feature of the bathroom, which also incorporates the same materials used throughout the space–birch plywood, white concrete, and shiplap.
The original stairwell was completely demolished, redesigned, and rebuilt to meet code. The first-floor birch plywood stairwell wall serves a dual purpose of separating the stairs from the living room and extending through the second floor to serve as the upstairs railing.
The bedroom is kept light and airy with its open layout and diffused lighting. Built-ins and a platform bed maximize the floor space and a 10' long floating desk provides workspace with a view. A ceiling-mounted box holds a projector for evening movie watching from a drop-down screen.
Careful planning allowed for the use of mass-produced cabinetry while still achieving a built-in look. A magnetic door holding art helps conceal the pre-existing electrical panel. Concealed LED lighting in the floating shelves illuminates both the work surface and the glassware.
The kitchen is stocked with cooking and baking essentials like a KitchenAid mixer, Nespresso machine, Kinto pour-over setup, Joule sous-vide, and handmade ceramics.