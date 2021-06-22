Sliding glass doors envelope the living room, offering an intimate indoor/outdoor connection.
A modern addition to an old London home offers ample space for a growing family, as well as a floor-to-ceiling bookshelf situated under a skylight.
Architect, builder, and developer Jeremy Levine stands at the threshold of the front deck and the living room under his newly raised ceiling made of wood recycled from the original pitched roof.
The outdoor living space of the Birch Le Collaboration House features a wood-burning fireplace under large, covered porch.
