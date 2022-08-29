Subscribe to Dwell
Subscribe to Dwell
The cabin’s exterior, originally pastel yellow, was modernized with fresh paint from Benjamin Moore in Blackforest Green – a rich and earthy hue perfect for the wooded context.
The cabin’s exterior, originally pastel yellow, was modernized with fresh paint from Benjamin Moore in Blackforest Green – a rich and earthy hue perfect for the wooded context.
Another skylight sits above a built-in desk area on the opposite end of the bedroom.
Another skylight sits above a built-in desk area on the opposite end of the bedroom.
In Marin County, just north of San Francisco, the Woerner House is a dynamic theater of light and views.
In Marin County, just north of San Francisco, the Woerner House is a dynamic theater of light and views.