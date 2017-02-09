Subscribe to Dwell
David Nossiter Architects
Follow
11
Saves
Followers
Following
View towards main sleeping area. Storage areas and bathroom pods are constructed as freestanding pieces of birch furniture
An internal window echoes a similar external window, which frames a view
To scale down the barn’s cathedral-like proportions, David Nossiter Architects Birch constructed partitions and screens from birch plywood, which was also used to construct the kitchen.
The entrance hall. The original cattle stalls are used as a bike rack.
Overall view showing the exposed structure and polished concrete floor
Entrance from reclaimed bricks and in situ concrete
The main space with exposed timber structure
View towards the country with hanging chair by Ben Rousseau
Overall view
View from the courtyard framing the landscape
