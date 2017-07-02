The guest rooms, which look and feel more like an artist’s home than a traditional hotel, all have custom designed pieces by SPACE Copenhagen, from light fixtures to accent furniture.
Rethink Design Studio shared the bedroom they designed for the Bartow Point Drive residence.
While leather is often found in chairs and sofas, the Australian furniture company Jardan has applied the material to a headboard on the oak-framed Finley design.
Perhaps Workstead’s most liberating move was to flip the position of the refrigerator from the galley wall to an adjacent space outside the kitchen proper. In one fell swoop, this strategy dramatically expanded cabinet space and added a working countertop.