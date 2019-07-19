Dan Weber of Anacapa Architecture said that the design for the clubhouse was inspired by the work of Richard Neutra, and by Mies van der Rohe's Barcelona Pavilion.
This Chevron pattern is one of six pillow-cover styles.
The compound enjoys an incredible view overlooking the fjord.
In the open living area, interior surfaces are clad in knot-free oak, which creates a warm contrast to the exterior.
Roof deck
