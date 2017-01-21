When you enter into the house, you find yourself in an open space that combines the living and dining room and is lined with floor-to-ceiling glass. The dining area is marked by the same aggregate concrete flooring that began in the front of the house.
A uniquely situated experience, this penthouse is a modern masterpiece found on the top floor of a sprawling Victorian mansion in the heart of London. Vaulted ceilings, a striking spiral staircase and unrivaled views of the River Thames and the iconic London Eye define this incredible residence. The open layout makes for remarkable entertaining while the overall eye-catching design creates an inviting atmosphere. Learn more about this property at United Kingdom Sotheby's International Realty: http://bit.ly/2d7DraK
Click here to read more about Linda Bergroth's prefabricated summer retreat in Finland.
On an 18th-century farmstead in rural Sweden, two Copenhagen designers handcraft a summerhouse that seamlessly melds the modern and the traditional.
